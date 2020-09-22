Planning on seeing a football game in Ruston this weekend? Here's the information you need to attend the game safely.
Louisiana Tech Athletics announces a set of updates for gameday procedures leading up to its home opener against Houston Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Capacity at Joe Aillet Stadium will be set at 25 percent (or 7,140 available seats), which includes the complimentary allowance of 1,000 students per game. Seats became available to students at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, and can still be reserved by visiting latechtix.com.
Season-ticket holders, students, spirit groups and family members of players can all fit within the capacity guidelines set forth by the state government.
Single-game tickets are also still available, but these must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. Single-game tickets will not be sold on LA Tech gamedays this season.
The LA Tech Athletics department has set the goal to sell out of all 7,140 tickets by the close of business hours on Friday. If availability allows, there is a chance that more than 1,000 tickets will be opened up for Louisiana Tech students.
High school and junior college coaches will not be able to request tickets to Louisiana Tech football games this season. Due to the NCAA extending the temporary recruiting dead period through Jan. 1, 2021, it is not permissible for Louisiana Tech to provide complimentary admissions to coaches of prospective student-athletes or other individuals associated with prospective student-athletes.
Other notes for Saturday's game include the following:
Mobile/Digital Parking and Ticketing: Parking passes and tickets can be viewed on a fan's mobile device or can be printed from their Louisiana Tech Ticketmaster account and brought to the stadium.
Parking Lots/Gate Openings: Parking Lots open three hours prior to kickoff for home games this season. That is 3 p.m. this Saturday against Houston Baptist. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kick.
Entrances to lots:
White Lot – Enter on Tech Drive by the railway tracks and exit postgame on Alabama Avenue.
Red Lot – Enter on the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Bulldog Way (Opposite side of the Thomas Assembly Center from Joe Aillet Stadium).
Blue/Gold Lot – Enter on Alabama Avenue by the Davison Athletic Complex.
RV Parking: – Located in the back of the Red Lot along Bulldog Drive.
No tailgating is permitted.
With no Bulldog Village this year, that area will be utilized for Red Lot Parking.
For additional questions about LA Tech gameday procedures, please first visit this list of procedures and guidelines for Joe Aillet Stadium for the 2020 football season.
List of Procedures and Guidelines for Joe Aillet Stadium – 2020 Football Season
Fans with questions regarding any of the new LA Tech Athletics policies can also contact the LTAC office at (318) 497-7986 or the ticket office at (318) 257-3631.