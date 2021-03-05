RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech Athletic officials confirmed Friday morning that fans will be allowed at both J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park and Dr. Billy Bundrick Field this weekend as both the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters host home games.
Per state COVID-19 guidelines, capacity limitations for both facilities are at 50 percent. Between season ticket sales and team player/coach pass lists and Tech student allotments, both venues have already reached their COVID capacities, thus no single game tickets will be sold.
An allotment of 100 Tech student tickets has been established at both venues on a first come, first serve basis.
At baseball, students with their valid LA Tech ID must go to the baseball box office to claim a voucher (opens at 4 p.m.) and then will enter at the main entrance behind home plate. Students will then head to the Kennel student section beyond the right field foul pole where they will receive a wristband.
Baseball gates open at 4 p.m. Suites will open at 5 p.m.
At softball, students with their valid LA Tech ID must enter through the main gates on the south side of the complex. They will receive a wristband upon entrance.
All fans are reminded that Louisiana Tech is utilizing mobile ticketing this year for both baseball and softball. Any season ticket holders with questions about mobile ticketing should call the Tech Ticket Office at 318-257-3631 during regular business hours.
Louisiana Tech has a clear bag policy at all athletic venues.
Fans are reminded that the newly paved parking lot on the west side of JC Love Field across Tech Drive is for LTAC members. Mobile parking passes are required for those areas. Fans without parking passes are encouraged to park in adjacent campus lots.
Fans at softball are encouraged to park in the lots adjacent to the Jim Mize Track and Field and Joe Aillet Stadium.