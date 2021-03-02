LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana Tech's baseball team left 10 runners on base in a 7-2 loss at Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday night at M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field at Russo Park.
LA Tech (4-3) had runners in scoring position in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but the Bulldogs were able to push just one runner across on an RBI groundout from senior outfielder Steele Netterville in the seventh, trimming ULL's lead to 6-2. LA Tech put 14 runners on base in Tuesday's contest, recording seven hits, six walks and one HBP.
"A small army was left on base tonight," head coach Lane Burroughs said. "Tomkins was good, so that was a bright spot.
"Nick Ellis pitched his heart out there at the end. We had runners on and had our chances, but we didn't cash in."
The Diamond Dogs knotted the midweek matchup at 1-1 in the top of the second behind an RBI single to right field from catcher Jorge Corona. Corona's single on a 1-0 pitch brought home outfielder Philip Matulia from second for Tech's first run of the ballgame.
The Ragin' Cajuns (7-2) responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half to stretch their lead to 3-1. UL-Lafayette put up two more runs in the next frame to stretch its lead to 5-1, which included sophomore CJ Willis recording one of his three doubles on the night to drive in Drake Osborn for ULL's fifth run.
Reliever Landon Tomkins allowed just two hits in three innings of scoreless relief, holding the Ragin' Cajuns scoreless in the fourth and fifth. Tomkins struck out four batters to keep his ERA at 0.00 this season.
The Bulldogs had their best big-inning opportunity of the night in the fifth, loading the bases for red-hot batter Matulia. Shortstop Alex Ray opened the inning with a leadoff single before Parker Bates and Steele Netterville worked two-out walks to load the bases. UL-Lafayette starter Connor Cooke avoided the big inning by getting Matulia to pop out into foul territory near third base.
Tech placed a runner at third base with two away in the sixth before two Bulldogs entered scoring position at second and third in the seventh. Netterville's RBI groundout trimmed the ULL lead to 6-2 in the seventh frame.
The Ragin' Cajuns tacked on a run in the bottom half of the seventh to push the score to its final tally.
Ray led Tech batters with two hits on the evening. Corona and Netterville each tallied RBI for the Bulldogs in the game at Russo Park.
LA Tech will return home on Friday to open a three-game series against McNeese State at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. Friday night's first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.