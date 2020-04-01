Heading into the 2020 college baseball season, Louisiana Tech had a unique story.
"This year we really had the opportunity to do something special, to have a great year all on the road. We were the only team in the country that was having the opportunity to do that," said senior Parker Bates.
Nearly one year ago a devastating tornado ripped through the town of Ruston, leaving the Bulldogs ballpark in ruins. But as they prepared for a season-long road trip, senior Bates says life without a home became his team's identity, "We just kind of took that mentality and ran with it. It really doesn't matter when and where we play. It's just a matter of if we have a field and if there's another team in the dugout. We're going to play the game we love and the game that we know."
But as the COVID-19 outbreak began to grow, that opportunity was also taken away from the Bulldogs, "It was definitely disappointing. We were pumped and ready to go the whole road trip. We were mentally prepared to go all 56 games on the road."
A mindset that once again helped the team accept another unfortunate circumstance, "We really try to keep in perspective that we're not in control of all this. We just have to take one day at a time and that is really hard. Going from having a devastating tornado in Ruston that takes out our field and everybody else's facilities, to having our season banged right when we were really starting to click."
And with players getting another year of eligibility from the NCAA, there is a silver lining for Bates as the Bulldog seniors. The group that had their field taken away, will be the first to play in LA Tech's beautiful new ballpark next season, "As soon of those plans came out, we were just looking over everything through the fall and we were just like, 'man it would be unbelievable if we could play in that stadium'. We would crack jokes about how we could go do something to play in that stadium. That's all we really wanted to do for our senior season."
But for now, the team without a home is staying home and dreaming of the day that once seemed impossible, "Honestly, I can't picture it right now, but I know when I finally stepped on the finished product it's going to be such a shock to me. I'm just going to have so much pride in being a Bulldog at that moment. We've kind of been a program to really look at in the college baseball world and I think this stadium shows it. I can't wait to go out there and prove what LA Tech baseball is all about."