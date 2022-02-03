RUSTON, La. – With the start of the 2022 season just two weeks away, Louisiana Tech will hold three instrasquad scrimmages this weekend that are open to the public.
The Bulldogs will play Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Sunday at 11 a.m. and Monday at 4 p.m. at JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Tech is coming off a historic season that saw the Bulldogs win 42 games, claim the Conference USA West Division title and host the program's first ever NCAA Regional. The Bulldogs return key veteran leadership from that team, including all of its starting pitchers as well as six everyday position players.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play 32 homes game inside J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park, including a seven-game home stand to begin the season. Tech will play host to Wichita State opening weekend, followed by a midweek match-up against LSU and a three-game weekend series with Tulane.
For all of the latest in Bulldog Baseball, follow @LATechBSB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.