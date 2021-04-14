RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech baseball head coach Lane Burroughs spoke with the media Tuesday. He recapped No. 13 LA Tech's four-game road sweep at Rice over the weekend and previewed this upcoming weekend's matchup against Southern Miss in a battle between the top two teams in Conference USA's West Division.
Lane Burroughs quotes
Opening statement:
"Any time you go on the road and get a four-game sweep, it's special. Rice is a very good club, and I'm proud of how our guys continue to find different ways to win. Fincher was really good Friday night, and we were able to have the two three-run innings and pulled it out. In game one on Saturday, we fell behind and had to come back. It was good to see our guys fight, scratch and claw to do anything they could to win the game. I'm very proud of our guys, and I think that carried over into game two. Taylor [Young] leading off the game with a home run set the tone, and we were off to the races to 20 runs. It was the same thing on Sunday. I thought we were locked in, and Whorff was really good on the mound. Any time you can get four games, it's tough to win one game on the road, much less four. We put ourselves in a position to where we control our own destiny so to speak. We've got a big weekend coming up in front of us."
On playing Southern Miss for the second time this season:
"It is different. You look at the other side with Old Dominion and Charlotte, obviously the two best teams over there, and they play each other eight times, too. It's weird how that's worked out, and they actually play each other in back-to-back weekends. It feels like pro ball a little bit. It is kind of different that we're playing them eight times in a year, and you don't have to break down video as much going into the series because we've seen them. We've seen all their starters and most of their relievers. The one thing you do look at, however, is that they haven't lost since we played them. They're playing really well, and we know they're going to come in ready to go. If you want to be the true champion and a true competitor, I don't know if there would be any other way you'd want it."
On the depth and talent the C-USA has shown as a league this year:
"I've been saying it forever. I coached at Southern Miss in the old Conference USA, and it was always such a competitive league. Conference USA has always been a great baseball league. There has always been good coaches, players and teams. It's obvious that Charlotte and ODU are good, and Southern Miss should be ranked, too. That's the way you want it. We want our league to be one of the best in the country, and right now I think we're a four-bid league. If you get to that point, you're getting a lot of respect as a league baseball wise. We want as many teams as we can get in the postseason, and we're trending that way. The league is playing really well."