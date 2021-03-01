RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech men's basketball team will have one more tune-up before postseason play begins, as the Bulldogs will host Our Lady of the Lake on Wednesday, March 3.
The non-conference game will tipoff at 7 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. Admission will be free to the public (with a cap of 1,200 due to COVID-19 protocols).
LA Tech has won eight of its last nine games, including this past weekend's sweep over the Rice Owls by scores of 101-57 and 79-58.
Our Lady of the Lake has played just five games this season, all coming against Division I opponents. The Saints are 1-4 in those contests with the one victory coming over Texas State back in December.
The matchup will be streamed live on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Fans can also listen to Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the action through the LA Tech Sports Network.
