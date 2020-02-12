RUSTON – The final two scheduled games before bonus play take place this week for Louisiana Tech, starting on Thursday night against FIU at 6:30 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Bill Hazen and Chris Mycoskie calling the action. Fans can also listen to Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the game on KXKZ 107.5 FM, KOKA 93.3 FM/980 AM and KJVC 92.7 FM as well as on the LA Tech Athletics app.
LA Tech (17-7, 8-4 C-USA) and FIU (17-8, 8-4 C-USA) are in a three-way tie along with Charlotte for third in the league standings with six games remaining. Both teams can secure a spot in the top pod for bonus play with one victory in their final two scheduled games.
The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season, falling on the road to WKU and Marshall.
The bright spot for LA Tech in the overtime loss to the Herd was the play of their front court – Mubarak Muhammed and Andrew Gordon. The two players combined to post 24 points (11-of-11 shooting) and 20 rebounds with Muhammed securing his team-leading sixth double-double of the year.
Muhammed is shooting 67.8 percent from the field during conference play (second best of any league player) while Gordon is shooting 85.7 percent from the field over the last seven contests.
The Bulldogs continue to lead the league in scoring defense, both in overall games (allowing 62.6 points) and in conference games only (allowing 63.9 points).
Their defense was certainly be tested on Thursday against FIU who has one of the top offenses in the conference, averaging 78.5 points per game while making an average of 9.3 three-pointers per game.
The Panthers come to Ruston on a three-game winning streak which included a sweep of rival Florida Atlantic last week with wins of 69-50 and 66-59.
Defensively, FIU leads the country in blocks per game (9.3) and rank 11th in steals per game (9.3). They are also second in the nation in three-point field goal percentage defense, allowing teams to shoot just 27.5 percent from beyond the arc.
They have four players averaging double-figure points, led by Devon Andrews at 16.0 points per game. Osasumwen Osaghae averages 13.2 points and leads the nation in total blocks with 99.
FIU leads the all-time series over LA Tech, 7-6, and have won three straight. The home team has won all seven meetings since the two became C-USA foes.
Thursday will be the Block Cancer event as the Bulldogs will wear blue Block Cancer shooting shirts and the coaches will wear blue ties and Foundation lapel pins to help raise awareness for prostate cancer in an initiative with the Mike Slive Foundation and Conference USA.
It will also be Throwback Thursday with $5 general admission tickets and $1 hot dogs available. The Bulldogs will wear their throwback uniforms as well.