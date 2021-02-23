One of LA Tech basketball's best runs of the 2021 season was put on ice by Mother Nature last week.
With their weekend series against Middle Tennessee State called off due to the winter storm, the Bulldogs got an unexpected bye week. With concerns of rust developing over the extended off time, head coach Eric Konkol said his team just tried to make the best of it, "We really thought, okay, let's spend some time on things that we need to get better at on Friday, Saturday. We worked with a lot of different lineups, we did some scrimmaging of situations, spent some time on just trying to get better on things that we needed to get better on. Not just for this week, but for the next several weeks. We used it as a positive we think and whether we're in a rhythm or not, we have to get ready for a very good Rice team on Friday."
The Bulldogs have won 9 out of their last 11 games. They will take on Rice Friday and Saturday in the TAC, tip off is set for 6:30pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday.