RUSTON, La. – J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park will play host to Louisiana Tech Baseball's first NCAA Regional in program history beginning this Friday, June 4. The Bulldogs will host No. 2 seed NC State, No. 3 seed Alabama and No. 4 seed Rider in the Ruston NCAA Regional.
The Bulldogs (40-18) earned the 16th overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
LA Tech will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6 p.m. against fourth-seeded Rider (23-16). The Broncs won the MAAC Conference Tournament on Friday, dethroning top-seeded Fairfield in their conference tournament's championship game.
Ruston NCAA Regional Game Times
Friday, June 4
Game 1 – NC State vs. Alabama – 1 p.m.
Game 2 – Louisiana Tech vs. Rider – 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – TBA
Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – TBA
Sunday, June 6
Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – TBA
Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – TBA
Monday, June 7 (If Necessary)
Game 7 – If the Game 5 Winner Wins Game 6 – TBA