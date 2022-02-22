RUSTON, La. – After a three-game series sweep over Wichita State to open the 2022 campaign, Louisiana Tech hosts No. 8 LSU on Wednesday, February 23 at 6 p.m. at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
It’s been 24 years since the last time LSU (3-0) has visited LA Tech (3-0) in Ruston. LSU leads the all-time series 18-6. The Bulldogs and Tigers met twice last season in Baton Rouge, with the Tigers taking both of those match-ups 16-7 (2/22) and 16-8 (5/11).
GAME INFORMATION
Date/Time: Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
Location: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, La.)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Dave Nitz on 97.7 FM
Audio: LA Tech Athletics App
Stats: LATechSports.com
ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (3-0)
LA Tech got the season off to a hot start with a series sweep over Wichita State. The Bulldogs came from behind I two of the games, erasing a three-run and a five-run deficit on Friday and Saturday.
The Bulldog offense was led by Taylor Young, Philip Matulia, Jorge Corona and Cole McConnell. These four had a combined .372 batting average, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored and seven walks.
The LA Tech pitching staff was impressive, recording 14 combined strikeouts Friday night, 11 on Saturday and 13 in Sunday’s finale.
C-USA Pitcher of the Week, Kyle Crigger, was dominant in two appearances earning a win and a save. Crigger pitched a total of four innings, recording seven punchouts and only allowing two hits.
ABOUT LSU (3-0)
The Tigers started their season at home last weekend sweeping the Maine Black Bears convincingly. LSU outscored Maine 51-15.
Seven different LSU batters are hitting over .400 after the first weekend of play.
Redshirt-sophomore infielder, Cade Doughty, earned SEC Player of the Week honors after going 8-for-14 with two home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs scored.
Three Tigers were named Preseason First Team All-Americans by D1Baseball. Tre Morgan, Dylan Crews and Jacob earned these honors after all batting over .350 in 2021.
