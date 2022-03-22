RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech will meet LSU for the second time in 2022 on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium at Skip Bertman Field.
GAME INFORMATION
Date and Time: March 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Alex Box Stadium at Skip Bertman Field (Baton Rouge, La.)
TV: SEC Network +
Radio: Dave Nitz on KNBB 97.7 FM
Audio: LA Tech Athletics App
Live Stats: LATechSports.com
ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (14-6, 2-1 C-USA)
LA Tech opened conference play this past weekend at UTSA taking two out of three games. The Bulldogs found themselves behind by multiple runs in both wins.
Taylor Young leads the team with a .380 batting average going into the midweek game. Young came up clutch for the Bulldogs in Friday night’s defeat of UTSA launching a solo home run to tie the game.
Cole McConnell has swung a hot bat as of late leading the team in RBI with 24 and belted his fourth home run of the season on Sunday.
Greg Martinez is slated to make his second start of the season against the Tigers. Martinez collected the win last Tuesday at UL-Monroe hurling four innings, allowing one earned run, striking out five and no walks. The right-hander worked two innings against LSU back In February’s matchup allowing two runs and striking out two in relief.
ABOUT LSU (15-5, 1-2 SEC)
LSU opened conference play at home this past weekend taking on Texas A&M dropping two out of three. After dropping the first two games the Tigers salvaged a game three win 7-6.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Cade Doughty leads the squad with an impressive .392 batting average. Doughty was 5-for-10 over the Texas A&M series with a double and three RBI.
All-American Jacob Berry has a team-leading eight home runs while driving in 22 runs.
Right-handed pitcher Will Helmers will get the nod for the Tigers. Helmers is 2-0 in 10 innings of work and will make his fourth start of 2022 on Wednesday. Helmers posted 1.1 innings against the Bulldogs in the last meeting giving up one run on a solo homer and striking out two.
THE SERIES
LA Tech and LSU will meet for the 66th time with LSU leading the all-time series 45-20. The schools have met once already this season in Ruston as the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 11-6 on February 23. The last time the programs faced off in Baton Rouge, LSU came out victorious 16-8 in seven innings.
SOCIAL MEDIA
For all the latest updates on LA Tech Baseball follow them on Twitter (@LATechBSB), Instagram (@LATechBSB) and Facebook (LATechBSB).