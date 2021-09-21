RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz, graduate wide receiver Samuel Emilus and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Mykol Clark spoke with the media ahead of LA Tech’s Conference USA opener against North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. CT at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Head Coach Skip Holtz
On the SMU game:
“Let me start by saying how disappointed we were in the outcome of the game on Saturday. As you look backwards for the week, if you’re in this business long enough, you’re going to be at the receiving end of a gut punch like that in a football game. I was incredibly proud of our football team and the way they competed. We were given the opportunity to host SMU, a very talented team, and coach (Sonny) Dykes, I give him an awful lot of credit for the job that his team did Saturday and the way they continued to fight even though they were behind and had very little hope and were able to score that final touchdown on the deflection. It was gut-wrenching because of how much this team put into it, how hard they worked and how hard they played. The progress we’re making as a football team. That’s been the battle cry ever since the beginning. We’ve got a new team. We have a lot of players who have not played here. We have quite a few transfers. We have some freshmen that have played very little. We’re trying to get everybody pulling the rope in the same direction. I love the attitude of this team. We’re moving in the right direction and we’re getting better.
“Unfortunately, we’re a 1-2 football team after Saturday. You can make the argument that we’re two plays away from being 3-0, but, at the end of the day, nobody cares. You either win or you lose. There were plenty of opportunities. That game didn’t just come down to a last second Hail Mary. There were plenty of opportunities we had during the course of the game whether that was to get a stop defensively, keep a job alive offensively, eliminate the holding call at the end of the game when the ball goes in the end zone. You’re in a one-point game like that, there are about 40 plays you can change and really change the course of a football game. That’s what makes it so hard.”
On the defense against SMU:
“As we put this one to bed and get ready for North Texas, as a I look back, there were a lot of great individual efforts in this game. Defensively, we made some progress. I was really proud of the way the defense played in the fourth quarter. They got a couple punts. They got a stop on downs. They gave us the opportunity to take the lead there in the fourth quarter. Mykol Clark stepped up and really had a big day at defensive end. Keivie Rose continues to improve inside. Tyler Grubbs, you can’t say enough about him each and every week because he shows up, throws his body around and makes plays. Trey Baldwin continues to do some really good things. It was nice to see Myles Mason get into the mix. He’s been out the first two weeks. It was great to see him come back in last week and have an opportunity to get some plays. Defensively, I’d like to say we’re starting to get it. We still have a ways to go. I’m encouraged with the attitude and the work ethic they have right now in that they’re a proud group and they want to get better.”
On the offense against SMU:
“On the offensive side of the ball, I’ve really been impressed with Austin Kendall. You have to continue to remind yourself he’s only been in this offense for two months in what he’s doing out there with people throwing everything they’re throwing at him. Jim Leavitt is an excellent defensive coordinator and SMU came in with a plan. Austin did some good things, but in the second half, (Leavitt) threw everything at him. Austin handled it really well and did a really nice job. He had the one force on the interception. I know he’d love to have that ball on a string and pull it back after he threw it. Austin continues to play well. I can’t say enough about the addition of Marcus Williams Jr. and what he’s bringing to our running game right now, the job he is doing, the everyday professional attitude he shows up with and the way that he works. I’m really proud of what he’s able to do for us right now and the way he is leading that tailback room. The offensive line continues to get better. We’ve got some new receivers. Tre Harris, the freshman, missed most of camp with a hamstring and missed the opening game. To see him come out the last two weeks, he’s gone for close to 100 yards the last two weeks. He’s done a really nice job as a freshman wide receiver. Samuel Emilus and Bub Means continue to shine as new additions. We came into the year and were talking a lot about Isaiah Graham and Jawaun Johnson and guys that have been here. Unfortunately, because of a little bit of the injury bug, they’ve been out and these other guys have really had to step up. I’m proud of what they’re doing. Jacob Barnes steps in and hits another 40-some yard field goal to secure the lead and put us up by more than just a field goal late in the game. He continues to do well. There’s some things to build on, but there’s certainly some things to improve upon as well.”
On North Texas:
“We know we have a very explosive football team that’s coming in here. I know (Seth) Littrell very well. I have an incredible amount of respect for him and the job he does. I know his background in offense. I know the last two weeks is not what this team has become or what I’m used to seeing from North Texas. They are always one of the more explosive, higher-scoring offenses in our league. They are very explosive with some of the weapons that they have when you look at them on offense. Their tailback is their fifth all-time all-purpose guy. We’ve played him for it seems like eight years now. He’s incredibly talented and very explosive. He can take a short gain and turn it into a home run ball in a hurry. He has explosive talents and abilities. I know what’s he’s capable of. They’ve got two quarterbacks as they played both last week when one went out with an injury. Both are very talented and have very strong arms. They have four returning starters on their offensive line. They have a very talented receiving core. Right now, they’re a very determined group. I’m expecting them to go into this week of practice and have a great week and come in here with a high-powered offense that I know they’re not only capable of, but what they’ve done in the past.
“Defensively, it’s their most improved unit. I’ve really been impressed with what they’ve done defensively. I know they gave up 40 points last week, but they had a couple short fields especially early in the game. It starts upfront. Their front four are as good as they’ve been at North Texas. I really like the two interior players. They are 308 and 307 pounds. They’re active. They don’t sit them still. They move them around quite a bit. They throw an awful lot at you. Phil Bennett is the defensive coordinator. He’s been the defensive coordinator at nine stops like Arizona State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Texas A&M. He was the head coach at SMU when I was at East Carolina. I’m very familiar with coach Bennett, the type of coach he is and everywhere he’s been. That was a huge hire for coach Littrell and the North Texas program. I have great respect for their talent. Their linebackers are very, very active. Their three linebackers are their top three leading tacklers. They are very athletic in what they do. They’re very aggressive and they’re always around the ball. This is a talented team. They have an all-conference kicker coming back. They have a transfer punter from Kansas State who is averaging about 42 yards a punt. Everybody wants to look at records of football teams. It’s way too early in the season to look at records. You have to look at what a team is capable of. I know they’ve had some injuries on the offensive side of the ball. I would expect most of those guys will be back and we will see them at full strength. We have to do everything we can to keep improving and keep getting better so we can be prepared to get into this conference race. I’m excited to have the opportunity to get back into the conference and am really excited to have the opportunity to open it at home here at Joe Aillet Stadium.“