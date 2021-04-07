RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech fans will have the chance to preview the 2021 football team during the LA Tech Spring Game presented by Origin Bank on Saturday, April 24, at Joe Aillet Stadium as part of a big weekend of home athletic events.
In addition to the spring football game, both the Bulldog baseball and Lady Techster softball teams will be hosting big Conference USA series.
All fans, students and alumni can enjoy free admission to the spring game for a sneak peak of the 2021 Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have six home games on the 2021 schedule, including a visit from SMU on Sept. 18.
The 2021 LA Tech Spring Game is set to begin at 12 p.m. CT with gates to the stadium scheduled to open at 11 a.m. LA Tech officials expect the game to last approximately 90 minutes.
Fans are encouraged to enter on the west side of Joe Aillet Stadium where concessions and bathrooms will be accessible. The 13 suite holders within the Chris Richardson Family Suite Level will have access to their individual suites during the game.
Davison Athletics Complex seat holders or those interested in purchasing seats in this space can email Associate A.D. for Development Alan Savage (asavage@latechalumni.org) to sit in this area and check out available seats for the 2021 season.
Former LA Tech football student-athletes will have a designated space in the north end zone during the 2021 spring game. Tents will be set up and complimentary food and drink will be available beginning at 11:45 a.m. for former Bulldogs. Email Director of LTAC Jarred Latta (jlatta@latechalumni.org) by Thursday, April 22, at 5 p.m. to reserve your spot as a former football student-athlete in this space for the game..
Louisiana Tech fans will have plenty of opportunities to cheer for their Bulldogs and Lady Techsters that Saturday as both the baseball and softball teams will be hosting double-headers inside their respective facilities.
LA Tech softball will be hosting UTEP at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Tech will wrap up the series versus the Miners in another doubleheader on Sunday, April 25, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
A limited number of softball season tickets are available. Season tickets are only $80 for chairbacks and $50 for bleacher backs at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field and can be purchased at latechsports.com/tickets or by calling 318-257-3631 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The No. 16 Louisiana Tech baseball team will host Marshall in a doubleheader at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park with the first game set for 2 p.m. Gates will open at noon. LA Tech will have opened the series against Marshall on Friday, April 23, at 6 p.m., and will play the final game on Sunday, April 25, at 1 p.m. Tickets are currently sold out for the LA Tech vs. Marshall series.
Season tickets for the 2021 Louisiana Tech football season are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets online at LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling the LA Tech Ticket Office at (318) 257-3631.
