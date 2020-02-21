RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech men's basketball team will open up C-USA Bonus Play against league-leader North Texas on Saturday at 3 p.m. inside The Super Pit.
The game will be streamed live at WatchStadium.com with Noah Coslov and Tim Scarborough calling the action. Fans can also listen to Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen call the game on KXKZ 107.5 FM (Ruston), KOKA 93.3 FM (Shreveport) and KJVC 92.7 FM (Mansfield) as well as on the LA Tech Athletics app.
LA Tech (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) picked up its 10th conference victory with a wire-to-wire 81-68 win over Florida Atlantic this past Saturday. The 81 points was the most scored by the Bulldogs in a league game this season. Defensively, they limited the Owls to just 34 percent shooting from the field.
Kalob Ledoux and Derric Jean combined to go 16-of-25 from the field against FAU. Ledoux notched a season-high 24 points while Jean recorded a career-high 21 points. It marked the first time two Bulldogs scored 20+ points in a single game since 2018.
In C-USA play only, Ledoux and Jean are two of the four Bulldogs averaging double-figure scoring. DaQuan Bracey leads the way at 12.4 points per game, followed by Ledoux (11.4), Amorie Archibald (10.6) and Jean (10.3).
LA Tech continues to have the top defense in the conference statistically, ranking first in scoring defense (62.6) and in field goal percentage defense (39.2). The 'Dogs have also cranked up the pressure as of late, totaling 29 steals in their last three games.
North Texas (18-9, 12-2 C-USA) enters Bonus Play having won four straight and 12 of its last 13 games. They recently defeated Charlotte and Old Dominion at home, extending their home-winning streak to 10.
The Mean Green boast arguably the top offense in the league, shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. Both marks rank in the top 10 in the country.
They are led by their two guards, Umoja Gibson and Javion Hamlet, who are averaging 14.7 and 13.8 points per game, respectively. Gibson has made a team-high 75 threes while Hamlet has the second most assists in C-USA with 125.
Hamlet made the running floater at the buzzer to hand LA Tech its only home loss of the season, 51-50, back in mid-January. The Bulldogs, who scored a season-low in points, turned it over 17 times which is the second most in a conference game this season.
This will mark the fifth straight season LA Tech and UNT play one another at least twice. The 'Dogs have lost three of the last four meetings played in Denton.