Louisiana Tech’s first game as a regional host couldn’t have gone better for the Bulldogs.
A two run homer by Hunter Wells in the bottom of the first and a grand slam in the 8th was part of his nine RBI performance. Add that to eight innings from starter Jonathan Fincher and that has Tech in the winners bracket of the Ruston Regional after a 18-2 win against Rider.
With a 2RBI double in the 2nd, Wells became the all time hits leader for Tech adding to an already historic night in Ruston
Next up for Tech is a matchup against NC State who beat Alabama 8-1 in the regional opener. First pitch for that contest is set for Saturday at 6 from the Love Shack.