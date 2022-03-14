RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech will host Houston Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center in the opening round of the 2022 Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
“We are so excited to get an opportunity to play another game in front of our fans,” said Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr. “Our team has earned the opportunity to play in postseason and to get a chance to do it at home makes it that much better. We will be playing a talented Houston team, and we need a great crowd here to help make this a home court advantage.”
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Ticket prices are $15 for Adult 100 level, $10 for Adult 200 level and $8 for youth general admission tickets (4-17). LA Tech students are free with a valid ID. Call 318-257-3631 or log onto latechsports.com/tickets.
Tech earned an automatic bid to the WNIT by winning conference USA’s West Division title, and advancing to the C-USA title game with wins over UAB and Middle Tennessee. Tech is 21-11 on the year.
Houston, a member of the American Athletic Conference, is 16-15 this year which includes a 7-9 mark in AAC play. The Cougars won two games in the AAC Tournament before falling to eventual champion South Florida in the semifinals.
The WNIT field is comprised of 64 teams, including fellow Conference USA members North Texas, Middle Tennessee, and Old Dominion.
The contest will be streamed live on CUSA.tv ($$).
TOURNAMENT INFO
Here's the schedule for the 2022 event:
Selection - Sunday, March 13
Round 1 - March 16-18
Round 2 - March 19-22
Round 3 - March 23-26
Quarterfinals - March 26-28
Semifinals - March 30-31
Championship - Saturday, April 2 (broadcast by CBS Sports Network)