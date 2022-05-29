LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - One man is in custody and more arrests are expected after Lafayette Police say they caught someone stealing as much as $600,000 in checks from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes in the Lafayette area.
Twenty-eight-year-old Beau LaFleur faces 19 counts of monetary instrument abuse, 15 counts of theft, 14 counts of forgery, two counts of identity theft and one count each of bank fraud and illegal carrying of a weapon. Bond has not yet been set and it was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Lafayette Police Sgt.
Robin Green told news outlets the arrest comes after a three-month investigation. Green said officers stopped LaFleur's vehicle and found several pieces of mail and that he was in possession of a postal key.