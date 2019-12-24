SHREVEPORT, La. – The clock is ticking for last minute Christmas shoppers as many stores closed early today on Christmas Eve. On Youree Drive, Target’s parking lot was jammed packed with customers seeking bargains for Christmas gifts. Other stores, like Best Buy and Bed, Bath and Beyond had plenty of customers too.
“We got what we wanted. Didn’t know if we wanted to pay that much for it.” Best Buy customer Jackie Barbo said.
Some retail employees even had a soft spot in their hearts for customers with late shopping tendencies. “Life happens. And life gets in the way. And you got to give people the benefit of the doubt.” Best Buy employee Shandria Lyons said.
Most stores closed by 6 pm. While retail giant Ross Dress for Less stayed open until 10 pm.