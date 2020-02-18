BATON ROUGE – The Kentucky Wildcats defeated the LSU Tigers by a score of 79-76 on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Skylar Mays led the Tigers in points, scoring 17 to go along with four rebounds. Mays shot seven of eleven from the field including one of make from long range. Darius Days, the team's leading rebounder, recorded a team high 11 rebounds and contributed 12 points, adding another double-double on the season. Trendon Watford scored in the double figures as he added 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Charles Manning Jr. contributed a trio of threes as well as four rebounds off of the bench. The Tigers shot 26-66 from the field and 7-20 from the three-point line.
Kentucky shared the ball around as the Wildcats had four players with double digit points. Immanuel Quickly was the Wildcats leading scorer tonight as he scored 21 points with six of those points coming from downtown. Nate Sestina scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and made a team high three three pointers on four attempts. Tyrese Maxey also added 14 points to help lead the tenth ranked team in the nation to its 21st victory on the season.
The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday February 22 to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 5:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen live on ESPN 2. For the full recap of tonight's game against Kentucky, check back later on lsusports.net.