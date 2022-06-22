Parks

Bernard Parks capped off a stellar night with a last second three-pointer to give Shreveport a 1-0 advantage in the Regional Finals of The Basketball League.

Facing the SoCal Moguls, Shreveport leaned on the heroics of Parks when tied late in the fourth quarter.  Parks hit a three-pointer with three seconds left to give the Mavericks the 113-110 victory.  Parks led all scorers with 33.

The Mavs and Moguls meet in game two Thursday night at 7:05 in the Gold Dome.  With a win, the Mavericks would advance to the finals.

