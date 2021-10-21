Shreveport, La. – The Gospel Artist and Preachers Summit is making its way to Shreveport on Oct. 28-29 at Morning Star Baptist Church.
The summit will feature the very best in gospel music and preaching to encourage, empower and equip attendees. The summit is for those who preach the gospel, sing the gospel, and even for those in various ministry roles.
“We have nearly 40 national gospel music industry leaders who will be coming into Shreveport this month,” said Pastor Charles Edward Johnson, host of KOKA radio station in Shreveport. “I’m excited to welcome some of the best gospel preachers, artists, and music executives into our city next week.”
The Gospel Artist & Preachers Summit (GAP) will feature CeCe Winans, BeBe Winans, Jonathan McReynolds, Pastor Frank Ray, Pastor E. Dewey Smith, and many more.
Gospel music can be traced back to as early as the 17th Century. It’s deeply rooted in the history of the African American church as sacred songs were often repeated in a call and response fashion.
Most churches relied on hand-clapping and foot-stomping as a rhythmic support. Today, gospel music continues to have an impact on millions of people around the world. Many have made producing gospel music into professional careers.
Click here for scheduling and to register.