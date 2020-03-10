RUSTON – Specialty awards were announced on Tuesday by the league office and Louisiana Tech's Kalob Ledoux was named as the 2019-20 Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year.
To be considered for this award, a nominee cannot have been a starter in more than one third of all games. Ledoux becomes the second Bulldog in program history to garner this award (Kenyon McNeail, 2014).
After starting the first six games of the season, the redshirt junior found his role on the team as an offensive spark off the bench. He is averaging 11.6 points per game which ranks second on the squad. It is the highest scoring average of any non-starter for LA Tech since 1985.
The Port Barre, Louisiana native has scored in double figures 17 times and has a team-best three 20+ scoring performances, including a season-high 24 points versus Florida Atlantic back on Feb. 15.
Ledoux has been the Bulldogs leading scorer in nine games this season and has made the most three-pointers with 58 while shooting 37 percent from downtown. Nine of those triples came this past week in the final two games of the regular season that helped him earn C-USA Player of the Week honors.
All awards were voted on by the conference's head coaches and select media.
As the No. 3 seed in the C-USA Tournament set to take place in Frisco, Texas, LA Tech will face either Marshall or UTEP on Thursday at 9 p.m. in the quarterfinals inside The Star.
