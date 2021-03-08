Les Miles Kansas

Les Miles at his introductory press conference in Kansas in 2018. (Courtesy: KU athletics)

Les Miles is no longer the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks football team.

The former LSU head coach and the school announced Monday evening they mutually agreed to part ways in a statement posted on Kansas' athletics website and Twitter.

This stems from the sexual assault scandal that is currently embroiling LSU.

Several of the incidents that were uncovered occurred during Miles' tenure in Baton Rouge. 

