Les Miles is no longer the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks football team.
The former LSU head coach and the school announced Monday evening they mutually agreed to part ways in a statement posted on Kansas' athletics website and Twitter.
The University of Kansas and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.
This stems from the sexual assault scandal that is currently embroiling LSU.
Several of the incidents that were uncovered occurred during Miles' tenure in Baton Rouge.