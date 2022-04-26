The playoffs are here for the boys of LHSAA baseball. Round one is in the books across many of the state's classifications.
Tuesday's scores follow.
5A
(17) Destrehan: 4 (16) Airline: 0
(28) Captain Shreve: 2 (5) Zachary: 12
(21) H.L. Bourgeois: 7 (12) Parkway: 11
(27) Southside: 0 (6) Haughton: 3
(23) Mandeville: 1 (10) Ruston: 2
(31) Natchitoches Central: 0 (2) West Monroe: 5
4A
(28) George Washington Carver: 0 (5) North DeSoto: 18
(29) LaGrange: 0 (4) Northwood: 19
(19) Pearl River: 5 (14) Minden: 3
3A
(17) North Webster: 3 (16) Brusly: 4
(31) Mansfield: 0 (2) Iota: 14
2A
(28) North Caddo: 0 (5) Many: 10
(21) Beekman Charter: 1 (12) Lakeside: 11
(20) Delhi Charter: 3 (12) Red River: 8
(19) D'Arbonne Woods: 8 (14) French Settlement: 5
1A