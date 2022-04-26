baseball

The playoffs are here for the boys of LHSAA baseball.  Round one is in the books across many of the state's classifications.

Tuesday's scores follow.

5A

(17) Destrehan: 4 (16) Airline: 0

(28) Captain Shreve: 2 (5) Zachary: 12

(21) H.L. Bourgeois: 7 (12) Parkway: 11

(27) Southside: 0 (6) Haughton: 3

(23) Mandeville: 1 (10) Ruston: 2

(31) Natchitoches Central: 0 (2) West Monroe: 5

4A

(28) George Washington Carver: 0 (5) North DeSoto: 18

(29) LaGrange: 0 (4) Northwood: 19

(19) Pearl River: 5 (14) Minden: 3

3A

(17) North Webster: 3 (16) Brusly: 4

(31) Mansfield: 0 (2) Iota: 14

2A

(28) North Caddo: 0 (5) Many: 10

(21) Beekman Charter: 1 (12) Lakeside: 11

(20) Delhi Charter: 3 (12) Red River: 8

(19) D'Arbonne Woods: 8 (14) French Settlement: 5

1A

