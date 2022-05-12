Calvary

The semifinals of the LHSAA baseball wrapped up around the state Thursday.

Thursday's scores follow:

4A

(5) North DeSoto: 2, (1) North Vermilion: 14

Div IV

(8) Covenant Christian: 9 , (5) Calvary: 10

