The semifinals of the LHSAA baseball wrapped up around the state Thursday.
Thursday's scores follow:
4A
(5) North DeSoto: 2, (1) North Vermilion: 14
Div IV
(8) Covenant Christian: 9 , (5) Calvary: 10
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!