The boys of LHSAA Basketball battled for spots in the quarterfinals Tuesday as the LHSAA's Regional round wrapped up.

Tuesday's scores follow.

5A

(9) Destrehan: 51, (8) Natchitoches Central: 65

(14) East Ascension: 50, (3) Ruston: 55

(11) Northshore: 63, (6) Captain Shreve: 53

4A

(13) Washington-Marion: 46, (4) Huntington: 77

(14) Booker T. Washington: 46,  (3) Eleanor McMain: 69

(11) Woodlawn: 58, (6) Neville: 63

3A

(15) Richwood: 41, (2) Bossier: 83

2A

(13) Many: 55, (4) Madison: 53

(14) Red River: 60, (3) Rayville: 81

(16) Avoyelles: 20, (1) Lakeview: 66

1A

(16) Logansport: 52, (1) North Central: 93

(12) Arcadia: 56, (5) Tensas: 63

(13) Homer: 43, (4) Lincoln Prep: 52

(14) Ringgold: 47, (3) Northwood-Lena: 65

(22) Plain Dealing: 42, (6) White Castle: 61

B

(9) Saline: 56, (8) Holden: 50

(12) Bell City: 66, (5) Doyline: 89

(14) Stanley: 28, (3) Zwolle: 61

(10) Florien: 60, (7) Choudrant: 71

