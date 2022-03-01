The boys of LHSAA Basketball battled for spots in the quarterfinals Tuesday as the LHSAA's Regional round wrapped up.
Tuesday's scores follow.
5A
(9) Destrehan: 51, (8) Natchitoches Central: 65
(14) East Ascension: 50, (3) Ruston: 55
(11) Northshore: 63, (6) Captain Shreve: 53
4A
(13) Washington-Marion: 46, (4) Huntington: 77
(14) Booker T. Washington: 46, (3) Eleanor McMain: 69
(11) Woodlawn: 58, (6) Neville: 63
3A
(15) Richwood: 41, (2) Bossier: 83
2A
(13) Many: 55, (4) Madison: 53
(14) Red River: 60, (3) Rayville: 81
(16) Avoyelles: 20, (1) Lakeview: 66
1A
(16) Logansport: 52, (1) North Central: 93
(12) Arcadia: 56, (5) Tensas: 63
(13) Homer: 43, (4) Lincoln Prep: 52
(14) Ringgold: 47, (3) Northwood-Lena: 65
(22) Plain Dealing: 42, (6) White Castle: 61
B
(9) Saline: 56, (8) Holden: 50
(12) Bell City: 66, (5) Doyline: 89
(14) Stanley: 28, (3) Zwolle: 61
(10) Florien: 60, (7) Choudrant: 71