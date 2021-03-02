Round two of the LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs is in the books as multiple area teams are just one win away from Marsh Madness.
Tuesday's scores follow:
5A
St. Amant 59, Natchitoches Central 69
Slidell 57, Captain Shreve 63
4A
Landry Walker 54, Huntington 53
Woodlawn 32, Northside 50
BTW 40, McMain 66
3A
Crowley 27, Bossier 75
2A
East Feliciana 44, Many 43
Red River 65, St. Helena 80
1A
Logansport 37, Arcadia 62
White Castle 77, Lincoln Prep 66
Homer 62, Northwood-Lena 72
Ringgold 59, Elton 45
B
Doyline 79, Florien 65
Choudrant 45, Hathaway 67
Zwolle 52, Stanley 55
Elizabeth 47, Simsboro 84
Div. II
Evangel 47, Parkview Baptist 61
Loyola 30, STM 63