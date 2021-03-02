Hoops

Round two of the LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs is in the books as multiple area teams are just one win away from Marsh Madness.

Tuesday's scores follow:

5A

St. Amant 59, Natchitoches Central 69

Slidell 57, Captain Shreve 63

4A

Landry Walker 54, Huntington 53

Woodlawn 32, Northside 50

BTW 40, McMain 66

3A

Crowley 27, Bossier 75

2A

East Feliciana 44, Many 43

Red River 65, St. Helena 80

1A

Logansport 37, Arcadia 62

White Castle 77, Lincoln Prep 66

Homer 62, Northwood-Lena 72

Ringgold 59, Elton 45

B

Doyline 79, Florien 65

Choudrant 45, Hathaway 67

Zwolle 52, Stanley 55

Elizabeth 47, Simsboro 84

Div. II

Evangel 47, Parkview Baptist 61

Loyola 30, STM 63

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments