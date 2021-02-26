Hoops

The LHSAA Boys Basketball playoffs are officially underway across Louisiana with multiple area teams punching their tickets to the Regional round.

Friday night's scores follow.

5A

Lafayette 52, Natchitoches Central 67

Sulphur 41, Captain Shreve 79

Southwood 47, Hahnville 54

Ruston 47, East St. John 71

Benton 66, Northshore 75

Parkway 58, New Iberia 66

4A

South Terrebonne 59, Huntington 70

Bastrop 56, Woodlawn 70

Beau Chene 45, BTW 54

3A

Mansfield 52, Jennings 57

Glen Oaks 40, Bossier 73

2A

North Caddo 70, Rapides 74

Pickering 24, Many 71

Northeast 46, Lakeview 67

Amite 39, Red River 70

1A

Oberlin 52, Logansport 73

Lincoln Prep 58, East Iberville 46

Plain Dealing 53, Homer 55

Montgomery 40, Ringgold 50

B

Midland 33, Holden 69

Florien 96, Mt. Hermon 69

Stanley 64, Saline 68

C

Hicks 53, Phoenix 77

