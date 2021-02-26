The LHSAA Boys Basketball playoffs are officially underway across Louisiana with multiple area teams punching their tickets to the Regional round.
Friday night's scores follow.
5A
Lafayette 52, Natchitoches Central 67
Sulphur 41, Captain Shreve 79
Southwood 47, Hahnville 54
Ruston 47, East St. John 71
Benton 66, Northshore 75
Parkway 58, New Iberia 66
4A
South Terrebonne 59, Huntington 70
Bastrop 56, Woodlawn 70
Beau Chene 45, BTW 54
3A
Mansfield 52, Jennings 57
Glen Oaks 40, Bossier 73
2A
North Caddo 70, Rapides 74
Pickering 24, Many 71
Northeast 46, Lakeview 67
Amite 39, Red River 70
1A
Oberlin 52, Logansport 73
Lincoln Prep 58, East Iberville 46
Plain Dealing 53, Homer 55
Montgomery 40, Ringgold 50
B
Midland 33, Holden 69
Florien 96, Mt. Hermon 69
Stanley 64, Saline 68
C
Hicks 53, Phoenix 77