Several local schools tipped off their playoff journeys in Louisiana Friday night. Check the scores to see who is moving on to round two.
5A
Sam Houston 41, Natchitoches Central 72
Airline 25, Comeaux 40
Parkway 51, East Ascension 66
Mandeville 47, Captain Shreve 50
Central BR 64, Southwood 72
4A
Landry Walker 54, Woodlawn 66
LaGrange 60, Huntington 74
Edna Karr 37, BTW 49
Northwood 36, Breaux Bridge 63
3A
Grant 20, Bossier 58
Green Oaks 59, Iowa 63
2A
Lakeside 53, Bunkie 54
Morris Jeff 68, Lakeview 83
Kentwood 48, Red River 82
North Caddo 67, Avoyelles 72
Oakdale 46, Jonesboro-Hodge 81
1A
Montgomery 66, Plain Dealing 74
Magnolia NA, Tensas NA
Ringgold 57, Homer 66
Haynesville 39, Logansport 64
LaSalle 25, Arcadia 76
Class B
Florien 87, Holden 83 OT
Saline 41, Pitkin 85
Glenmora 67, Quitman 78
Negreet 53, Anacoco 57
Converse 39, Zwolle 68
Stanley 56, Singer 45
Choudrant 47, Mt. Hermon 66
Class C
Plainview 20, Gibsland-Coleman 90