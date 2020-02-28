Woodlawn

Several local schools tipped off their playoff journeys in Louisiana Friday night. Check the scores to see who is moving on to round two.

5A

Sam Houston 41, Natchitoches Central 72

Airline 25, Comeaux 40

Parkway 51, East Ascension 66

Mandeville 47, Captain Shreve 50

Central BR 64, Southwood 72

4A

Landry Walker 54, Woodlawn 66

LaGrange 60, Huntington 74

Edna Karr 37, BTW 49

Northwood 36, Breaux Bridge 63

3A

Grant 20, Bossier 58

Green Oaks 59, Iowa 63

2A

Lakeside 53, Bunkie 54

Morris Jeff 68, Lakeview 83

Kentwood 48, Red River 82

North Caddo 67, Avoyelles 72

Oakdale 46, Jonesboro-Hodge 81

1A

Montgomery 66, Plain Dealing 74

Magnolia NA, Tensas NA

Ringgold 57, Homer 66

Haynesville 39, Logansport 64

LaSalle 25, Arcadia 76

Class B

Florien 87, Holden 83 OT

Saline 41, Pitkin 85

Glenmora 67, Quitman 78

Negreet 53, Anacoco 57

Converse 39, Zwolle 68

Stanley 56, Singer 45

Choudrant 47, Mt. Hermon 66

Class C

Plainview 20, Gibsland-Coleman 90

