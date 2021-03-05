Hoops

Marsh Madness is set for the boys of the LHSAA as multiple area teams punched their tickets to the state tournament.

Friday's scores follow: 

5A

Captain Shreve 39, Natchitoches Central 41

4A

AJ Ellender 71, Woodlawn 77

3A

Bossier 56, Carroll 58 (OT)

2A

East Feliciana 51, Lakeview 56

1A

Oak Grove 35, Arcadia 57

Ringgold 64, Northwood-Lena 66 (OT)

B

JS Clark 83, Doyline 57

Stanley 53, Simsboro 90

C

Simpson 69, Pleasant Hill 56

Ebarb 71, Kilbourne 59

Gibsland-Coleman 55, Hornbeck 76

Div. IV

Central Catholic 56, Calvary 57

