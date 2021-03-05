Marsh Madness is set for the boys of the LHSAA as multiple area teams punched their tickets to the state tournament.
Friday's scores follow:
5A
Captain Shreve 39, Natchitoches Central 41
4A
AJ Ellender 71, Woodlawn 77
3A
Bossier 56, Carroll 58 (OT)
2A
East Feliciana 51, Lakeview 56
1A
Oak Grove 35, Arcadia 57
Ringgold 64, Northwood-Lena 66 (OT)
B
JS Clark 83, Doyline 57
Stanley 53, Simsboro 90
C
Simpson 69, Pleasant Hill 56
Ebarb 71, Kilbourne 59
Gibsland-Coleman 55, Hornbeck 76
Div. IV
Central Catholic 56, Calvary 57