Hoops

It's round two for the boys of LHSAA basketball as numerous local teams hoped to punch their tickets to the quarterfinals.

Tuesday's scores follow.

5A

H.L Bourgeois 61, Natchitoches Central 51

Captain Shreve 48, Alexandria 51

4A

Opelousas 55, Woodlawn 78

Plaquemine 56, Huntington 72

George Washington Carver 59, Booker T. Washington 42

3A

Bossier 53, Crowley 35

2A

Ferriday 37, Lakeview 49

Avoyelles 56, Red River 94

Jonesboro-Hodge 74, Doyle 66

1A

Plain Dealing 47, North Central 84

Northwood-Lena 42, Lincoln Prep 76

East Iberville 54, Homer 56

Arcadia 58, Logansport 45

Class B

Anacoco 56, Zwolle 68

Monterey 41, Stanley 43

Mt. Hermon 67, Doyline 83

Class C

Georgetown 36, Summerfield 64

Ebarb 65, Atlanta 80

Starks NA, Pleasant Hill NA

Gibsland Coleman NA, Phoenix NA

Div II

Loyola 68, Parkview Baptist 57

Div IV

Vermilion Catholic 44, Calvary 66

St. Martin's Episcopal NA, St. Mary's NA

