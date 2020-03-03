It's round two for the boys of LHSAA basketball as numerous local teams hoped to punch their tickets to the quarterfinals.
Tuesday's scores follow.
5A
H.L Bourgeois 61, Natchitoches Central 51
Captain Shreve 48, Alexandria 51
4A
Opelousas 55, Woodlawn 78
Plaquemine 56, Huntington 72
George Washington Carver 59, Booker T. Washington 42
3A
Bossier 53, Crowley 35
2A
Ferriday 37, Lakeview 49
Avoyelles 56, Red River 94
Jonesboro-Hodge 74, Doyle 66
1A
Plain Dealing 47, North Central 84
Northwood-Lena 42, Lincoln Prep 76
East Iberville 54, Homer 56
Arcadia 58, Logansport 45
Class B
Anacoco 56, Zwolle 68
Monterey 41, Stanley 43
Mt. Hermon 67, Doyline 83
Class C
Georgetown 36, Summerfield 64
Ebarb 65, Atlanta 80
Starks NA, Pleasant Hill NA
Gibsland Coleman NA, Phoenix NA
Div II
Loyola 68, Parkview Baptist 57
Div IV
Vermilion Catholic 44, Calvary 66
St. Martin's Episcopal NA, St. Mary's NA