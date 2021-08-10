A 12-page LHSAA COVID-19 memo released Tuesday expressed two key points — confidence and consequences.
The memo from LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine reiterated the organization’s belief that member schools and coaches can work with their local health officials to make the fall seasons happen.
But the same paragraph states games not played for COVID-19 reasons will be considered forfeits.
The memo states, “But please know, unlike last year, we will not referee the alleged manipulation of COVID issue relief to facilitate the avoidance of opponents for sports specific power ranking reasons. Now having preventative measures that can be taken to avoid issues with the virus, any/all reasons that may occur as it relates to COVID that prevents your school(s) not to fulfill a regular and/or postseason game, contest, match or meet, will result in a forfeiture.”
The approach is different than a year ago, prior to available vaccines, when regular-season games canceled by COVID were considered no contest.
Teams in each sport were required to play a certain number of games in order to qualify for the playoffs. For example, football teams had to play four games of an abbreviated schedule.
One key point the memo did not address was attendance limits for high school contests this fall as the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. It does state that attendance limits will be set in accordance with directives from the governor’s office, state fire marshal officials and officials from the Louisiana Department of Health as they evolve.
The memo also includes current COVID-19 policies from the LDH and the Louisiana Department of Education, including current policies on masking and contact tracing.