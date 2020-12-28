Our Friday Football season reaches it's end just after noon in Natchitoches where Calvary has a score to settle with Ouachita Christian.
"We knew last year we were the best two teams and we ended up playing in the quarterfinals. We felt like going into this year we'd be the best two teams, the bracket worked out with us being on opposite sides, and I think the best two teams in our division are playing tomorrow."
This tussle in Turpin features two gunslingers as the state passing leader Landry Lyddy takes his shot at last year's 1A MVP and Eagles QB Hunter Herring, "He was the MVP last year for a reason and we're going to have to maintain him. He's accounted for 30-something touchdowns. It's a big factor that we can stop him a little bit and get some stops on defense. Offense, we just have to keep doing what we do and hopefully we can make some plays at the end that we didn't make last year and win this one."
Calvary is the top seed in the Division IV bracket, but OCS is the defending champion. The Cavs ride into town with a roster lacking experience in a championship game, that includes long time head coach Rodney Guin, "We've had some very good teams in Haughton and here, the draw you get in the playoffs sometimes doesn't work out for you and things like that. These games are hard to get to."
But Guin doesn't see the pressure getting to him or his battle tested team, "This whole team is kind of even keel all the time. They've never been really excited or up and down. They come to work every day with the same attitude and they've been like that in the games. Didn't matter if it's Rummel or Byrd or whoever we were playing, even last week in that big semifinal game. They're ready to play."
The LHSAA Division IV State Championship game kicks off at 1pm in Natchitoches.