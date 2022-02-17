LHSAA

The LHSAA Girls Basketball Playoffs are underway across the state with a handful of Arklatex teams hoping to continue their quest to Marsh Madness.

Thursday's scores follow.

5A

(32) Natchitoches Central: 36 (1) Walker: 73

(31) Acadiana: 15 (2) Parkway: 61

(28) Woodlawn B.R.: 12 (5) Ruston: 52

(26) Captain Shreve: 65 (7) Barbe: 63

(22) Mandeville: 32 (11) Southwood: 62

(21) West Ouachita: 62 (12) Benton: 59

(20) Haughton: 39 (13) West Jefferson: 51

(17) H.L. Bourgeois: 59  (16) Airline: 86

4A

(28) South Terrebonne: 15  (5) Huntington: 76

(25) Woodlawn: 34  (8) Salmen: 52

(19) Northwood: 42 (14) Pearl River: 35

(18) BTW: 39  (15) Peabody: 44

3A

(27) Patterson: 12  (6) Mansfield: 71

(27) Bossier: 42  (9) Loranger: 60

2A

(31) Pickering: 37  (2) Lakeview: 71

(27) Many: 34  (6) Kinder: 95

1A

(24) Block: 33 (9) Homer: 55

(20) Lincoln Prep: 38  (13) East Beauregard: 63

(19) Logansport: 37  (14) Delhi Charter: 52

(17) Haynesville: 36  (16) Plain Dealing: 47

B

(20) Monterey: 29  (13) Stanley: 42

(18) Doyline: 49  (15) Castor: 51

Div. I

(8) C.E. Byrd: 30  (1) John Curtis: 72

Div. II

(12) Loyola Prep:34  (5) Ursuline Academy: 53

(15) Hamilton Christian: 53  (2) Cedar Creek: 83

Div. IV

(13) St. Mary’s: 27  (4) Highland Baptist: 65

