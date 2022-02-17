The LHSAA Girls Basketball Playoffs are underway across the state with a handful of Arklatex teams hoping to continue their quest to Marsh Madness.
Thursday's scores follow.
5A
(32) Natchitoches Central: 36 (1) Walker: 73
(31) Acadiana: 15 (2) Parkway: 61
(28) Woodlawn B.R.: 12 (5) Ruston: 52
(26) Captain Shreve: 65 (7) Barbe: 63
(22) Mandeville: 32 (11) Southwood: 62
(21) West Ouachita: 62 (12) Benton: 59
(20) Haughton: 39 (13) West Jefferson: 51
(17) H.L. Bourgeois: 59 (16) Airline: 86
4A
(28) South Terrebonne: 15 (5) Huntington: 76
(25) Woodlawn: 34 (8) Salmen: 52
(19) Northwood: 42 (14) Pearl River: 35
(18) BTW: 39 (15) Peabody: 44
3A
(27) Patterson: 12 (6) Mansfield: 71
(27) Bossier: 42 (9) Loranger: 60
2A
(31) Pickering: 37 (2) Lakeview: 71
(27) Many: 34 (6) Kinder: 95
1A
(24) Block: 33 (9) Homer: 55
(20) Lincoln Prep: 38 (13) East Beauregard: 63
(19) Logansport: 37 (14) Delhi Charter: 52
(17) Haynesville: 36 (16) Plain Dealing: 47
B
(20) Monterey: 29 (13) Stanley: 42
(18) Doyline: 49 (15) Castor: 51
Div. I
(8) C.E. Byrd: 30 (1) John Curtis: 72
Div. II
(12) Loyola Prep:34 (5) Ursuline Academy: 53
(15) Hamilton Christian: 53 (2) Cedar Creek: 83
Div. IV
(13) St. Mary’s: 27 (4) Highland Baptist: 65