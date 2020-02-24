Southwood

Round two of the LHSAA girls basketball playoffs wrapped up Monday night.

Check below to see which teams advanced to the quarterfinals.

5A

Benton: 70 Barbe: 46

Captain Shreve: 44 Natchitoches Central: 45

Zachary: 52 Southwood: 36

Parkway: 44 Sulphur: 48

4A

Woodlawn: 55 Neville: 60

Northwood: 58 South LaFourche: 60

AJ Ellender: 69 Minden: 52

Wastgate: 35 Huntington: 80

3A

Northwest: 53 Bossier: 49

Albany: 78 Green Oaks: 71

Carroll: 44 Mansfield: 63

2A

Rosepine: 48 Red River: 73

1A

Plain Dealing: 53 North Central: 84

Logansport: 82 Homer: 81 (Overtime)

Lincoln Prep: 32 Haynesville: 37

Class B

Anacoco: 43 Florien: 69

Zwolle: 60 Oak Hill: 36

Glenmora: 51 Stanley: 53

Choudrant: 45 Holden: 73

Class C

Harrisonburg: 35 Summerfield: 64

Atlanta: 52 Pleasant Hill: 59

Division IV

Calvary: 46 St. Mary's: 78

