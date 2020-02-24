Round two of the LHSAA girls basketball playoffs wrapped up Monday night.
Check below to see which teams advanced to the quarterfinals.
5A
Benton: 70 Barbe: 46
Captain Shreve: 44 Natchitoches Central: 45
Zachary: 52 Southwood: 36
Parkway: 44 Sulphur: 48
4A
Woodlawn: 55 Neville: 60
Northwood: 58 South LaFourche: 60
AJ Ellender: 69 Minden: 52
Wastgate: 35 Huntington: 80
3A
Northwest: 53 Bossier: 49
Albany: 78 Green Oaks: 71
Carroll: 44 Mansfield: 63
2A
Rosepine: 48 Red River: 73
1A
Plain Dealing: 53 North Central: 84
Logansport: 82 Homer: 81 (Overtime)
Lincoln Prep: 32 Haynesville: 37
Class B
Anacoco: 43 Florien: 69
Zwolle: 60 Oak Hill: 36
Glenmora: 51 Stanley: 53
Choudrant: 45 Holden: 73
Class C
Harrisonburg: 35 Summerfield: 64
Atlanta: 52 Pleasant Hill: 59
Division IV
Calvary: 46 St. Mary's: 78