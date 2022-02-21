It's round two for the ladies of LHSAA basketball. A handful of local teams took the court Monday night hoping to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.
Monday's scores follow.
5A
(16) Airline: 40, (1) Walker: 61
(5) Ruston: 74, (21) West Ouachita: 40
(10) Northshore: 49, (26) Captain Shreve: 43
(2) Parkway: 72, (18) Zachary: 35
4A
(12) North Vermillion: 35, (5) Huntington: 59
(3) Edna Karr: 61, (19) Northwood: 20
3A
(11) Northwest: 35, (6) Mansfield: 46
2A
(16) Jonesboro Hodge: 34, (1) Amite: 101
(2) Lakeview: 54, (18) Port Allen: 30
1A
(18) Plain Dealing: 35, (1) Northwood Lena: 75
(9) Homer: 54, (8) Oberlin: 41
B
(13) Stanley: 27, (4) Midland: 44
(19) Choudrant: 42, (3) Florien: 79
(10) Glenmora: 60, (7) Zwolle: 58
(15) Castor: 63, (2) Fairview: 95
Div. IV
(6) St. Martin's: 34, (2) Cedar Creek: 81