hoops

It's round two for the ladies of LHSAA basketball.  A handful of local teams took the court Monday night hoping to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Monday's scores follow.

5A

(16) Airline: 40, (1) Walker: 61

(5) Ruston: 74, (21) West Ouachita: 40

(10) Northshore: 49, (26) Captain Shreve: 43

(2) Parkway: 72, (18) Zachary: 35

4A

(12) North Vermillion: 35, (5) Huntington: 59

(3) Edna Karr: 61, (19) Northwood: 20

3A

(11) Northwest: 35, (6) Mansfield: 46

2A

(16) Jonesboro Hodge: 34, (1) Amite: 101

(2) Lakeview: 54, (18) Port Allen: 30

1A

(18) Plain Dealing: 35, (1) Northwood Lena: 75

(9) Homer: 54, (8) Oberlin: 41

B

(13) Stanley: 27, (4) Midland: 44

(19) Choudrant: 42, (3) Florien: 79

(10) Glenmora: 60, (7) Zwolle: 58

(15) Castor: 63, (2) Fairview: 95

Div. IV

(6) St. Martin's: 34, (2) Cedar Creek: 81

