Spots in the quarterfinals were up for grabs for the ladies of LHSAA Basketball Monday night.

Check out the scores below to see which teams advanced to the quarters!

Non-select

Div. I

(1) Walker: 49 (17) Benton: 34

(3) Barbe: 57  (19) Haughton: 50 

(7) Natchitoches Central: 83  (10) St. Amant: 55 

(2) Parkway: 66  (15) Neville: 17 

Div. IV

(5) Homer: 63  (12) Merryville: 50

(4) Arcadia: 55  (13) South Plaquemines:20

(2) Lakeview: 47  (18) Mangham: 30

Div. V

(1) Fairview: 63  (17) Summerfield: 28

(3) Gibsland-Coleman: 44  (14) Holden: 40

(6) Florien: 54  (11) Phoenix: 40

(7) Anacoco: 51  (10) Zwolle: 50  

Select

Div. I

(1) John Curtis: 79  (17) Byrd: 41

(7) Huntington: 66  (10) Acadiana: 35

Div. II

(3) St. Louis Catholic: 76  (10) BTW: 63

Div. III

(19) Calvary @ (3) Houma

(2) Menard: 55  (15) Loyola: 20

Div. IV

(10) Hanson Memorial @ (7) Cedar Creek

