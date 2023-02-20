Spots in the quarterfinals were up for grabs for the ladies of LHSAA Basketball Monday night.
Check out the scores below to see which teams advanced to the quarters!
Non-select
Div. I
(1) Walker: 49 (17) Benton: 34
(3) Barbe: 57 (19) Haughton: 50
(7) Natchitoches Central: 83 (10) St. Amant: 55
(2) Parkway: 66 (15) Neville: 17
Div. IV
(5) Homer: 63 (12) Merryville: 50
(4) Arcadia: 55 (13) South Plaquemines:20
(2) Lakeview: 47 (18) Mangham: 30
Div. V
(1) Fairview: 63 (17) Summerfield: 28
(3) Gibsland-Coleman: 44 (14) Holden: 40
(6) Florien: 54 (11) Phoenix: 40
(7) Anacoco: 51 (10) Zwolle: 50
Select
Div. I
(1) John Curtis: 79 (17) Byrd: 41
(7) Huntington: 66 (10) Acadiana: 35
Div. II
(3) St. Louis Catholic: 76 (10) BTW: 63
Div. III
(19) Calvary @ (3) Houma
(2) Menard: 55 (15) Loyola: 20
Div. IV
(10) Hanson Memorial @ (7) Cedar Creek