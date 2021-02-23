We have reached the second round of the LHSAA girls basketball playoffs as many local teams put their seasons on the line Tuesday night.
Tuesday's scores follow.
5A
Ruston 38 - Hahnville 42
Benton 60 - Mandeville 51
Southwood 65 - Parkway 73
H.L. Bourgeois 34 - Captain Shreve 80
4A
Northwood 55 - A.J. Ellender 52
Bolton 31 - Huntington 100
3A
Mansfield 28 - Northwest 34
2A
South Plaquemines 35 - Lakeview 69
Many 53 - Rosepine 57
1A
Oak Grove 32 - Logansport 73
Lincoln Prep 42 - Homer 57
Haynesville 40 - Northwood-Lena 76
B
Stanley 40 - Zwolle 47
Bell City 47 - Quitman 32
Oak Hill 40 - Florien 82
C
Starks 30 - Summerfield 57
Pleasant Hill 65 - Plainview 84
Div IV
Vermillion Catholic 23 - Cedar Creek 61