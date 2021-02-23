Hoops

We have reached the second round of the LHSAA girls basketball playoffs as many local teams put their seasons on the line Tuesday night.

Tuesday's scores follow.

5A

Ruston 38 - Hahnville 42

Benton 60 - Mandeville 51

Southwood 65 - Parkway 73

H.L. Bourgeois 34 - Captain Shreve 80

4A

Northwood 55 - A.J. Ellender 52

Bolton 31 - Huntington 100

3A

Mansfield 28 - Northwest 34

2A

South Plaquemines 35 - Lakeview 69

Many 53 - Rosepine 57

1A

Oak Grove 32 - Logansport 73

Lincoln Prep 42 - Homer 57

Haynesville 40 - Northwood-Lena 76

B

Stanley 40 - Zwolle 47

Bell City 47 - Quitman 32

Oak Hill 40 - Florien 82

C

Starks 30 - Summerfield 57

Pleasant Hill 65 - Plainview 84

Div IV

Vermillion Catholic 23 - Cedar Creek 61

