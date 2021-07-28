BATON ROUGE – Ochsner Health (Ochsner) and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association
(LHSAA) have agreed to a five-year partnership in which Ochsner will be the title sponsor for all 21 of
LHSAA’s annual championship events, provide healthcare training and education for LHSAA member
programs, and develop curriculum support for student athletes interested in pursuing careers in
healthcare and sports medicine.
“With our new partnership, Ochsner will leverage its best-in-class sports medicine program and statewide
presence to support the LHSAA’s mission of offering safe athletic competition, while providing invaluable
educational opportunities for all of the LHSAA’s stakeholders – students, families and coaches,” said
Robert Hart, MD, chief medical officer, Ochsner Health. “We look forward to being on the sidelines and in
the classrooms with Louisiana’s most talented student athletes.”
Founded in 1920, the LHSAA recognizes and promotes academics, the safety of participants,
competition, sportsmanship, and the life-long values athletics fosters. It represents 404 member schools,
110,000 student-athletes and 10,000 coaches in Louisiana.
Ochsner will strengthen these numbers through the expertise of its more than 80 athletic trainers, who
are all accredited allied healthcare professionals. They provide care to athletes under the guidance of the
Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute’s 18 sports medicine physicians and orthopedic surgeons across
Louisiana.
“As an association, we are thrilled to announce our healthcare partnership with Ochsner Health,” said
Eddie Bonine, LHSAA Executive Director. “Ochsner’s commitment to the LHSAA will enable the
association to continue to provide lasting memories and experiences for thousands of student-athletes
throughout the state of Louisiana. We look forward to working together to provide beneficial healthcare
and educational impacts to Louisiana student-athletes, schools, and the surrounding communities.”
Partnership Summary:
• Ochsner Health will be the Official Healthcare Provider and Sports Medicine Athletic
Trainers of the LHSAA and will care for all participating student-athletes competing in LHSAA
State Championship Events.
• Ochsner Sports Medicine will become leaders of the Ochsner Sports Medicine Advisory
Committee. This committee will spearhead statewide implementation of health and safety
protocols through a multi-disciplinary representation of sports specialists, educating coaches on
the most up-to-date medical, health and wellness best practices.
• Ochsner will provide a workforce development path for student-athletes, curating a sports
medicine curriculum that includes a wide range of sports-focused topics, including but not limited
to sports medicine, psychology, nutrition, and business. This workforce training initiative is a key
element of Ochsner’s 10-year vision to transform Louisiana into a healthier state by 2030.
“This is a unique opportunity for students, who will be introduced to sports medicine as a potential career
path while they’re still in high school. As a product of New Orleans public schools, this partnership is
extremely meaningful,” said Misty Suri, MD, sports medicine orthopedic surgeon, Ochsner Sports
Medicine Institute. “In the process, our partnership with LHSAA is transformed into a critical component
of Ochsner’s Healthy State Initiative, our 10-year commitment to improve overall health in Louisiana.”
The LHSAA’s first Championship event of the 2021-22 school year begins Nov. 11, with the Ochsner
LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament at the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center in Kenner.
2021-2022 Ochsner LHSAA Championship Events & Locations
Fall
• Cross Country, Natchitoches
• Football, New Orleans
• Swimming, Sulphur
• Volleyball, Kenner
Winter
• Basketball- Boys, Lake Charles
• Basketball- Girls, Hammond
• Indoor Track & Field, Baton Rouge
• Powerlifting, Monroe
• Soccer, Hammond
• Wrestling, Baton Rouge
Spring
• Baseball, Sulphur
• Bowling, Gonzales & Baton Rouge
• Golf, Lafayette
• Gymnastics, Baton Rouge
• Outdoor Track & Field, Baton Rouge
• Softball, Sulphur
• Tennis, Monroe
Non-Sanctioned
• Bass Fishing, Bossier City
• Esports, Various Statewide
• Spirit, Kenner
The Ochsner Sports Medicine team includes nationally and internationally recognized fellowship-trained
sports medicine orthopedic surgeons, primary care sports medicine physicians, clinical sports medicine
assistants, athletic trainers, sports certified specialist physical therapists, performance training coaches
and navigators who deliver high quality care to our patients. Visit www.ochsner.org/sportsmed to learn
more.
###
About Ochsner Health
Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a
mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to
the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with
innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 900,000 people from across the
globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic
conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in
Louisiana and a top children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana’s leading healthcare educator,
Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is
innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible,
affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 32,000 employees and 4,500 providers are
working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please
visit www.ochsner.org.
About LHSAA
Founded in 1920 by a group of high school principals aimed at regulating interscholastic sports, today the Louisiana
High School Athletic Association represents its member schools by recognizing and promoting academics, the
safety of participants, competition, sportsmanship, and life-long values as the foundation of Louisiana athletics. The
LHSAA is a non-profit organization with the mission to direct and regulate the interscholastic athletics of our
member schools while promoting fair and equitable competition that is in the best interest of the student-athlete.
Learn more about LHSAA at www.lhsaa.org.