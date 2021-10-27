The LHSAA has released its reclassification for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons and it promises to provide plenty of shakeups in northwest Louisiana.
Here are the local highlights
Bossier - up to 4A
Calvary - up to 2A
Evangel - down to 1A
Green Oaks - down to 2A
Loyola - down to 2A
Mansfield - down to 2A
Northwood - up to 5A
With these changes, North Webster would be the lone team in district 1-3A.
Schools have until November 2 to appeal the submitted enrollment numbers and November 3 to choose to voluntarily move up classifications.
You can find the full numbers released by the LHSAA here.