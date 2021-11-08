LHSAA

After a 24 hour delay, the playoff brackets are finally set for the teams of the LHSAA

You can find all of the matchups featuring Arklatex teams, along with their seeding below.

The full brackets can be found on the links attached to this article.

5A

(25) Haughton @ (8) Chalmette

(28) Covington @ (5) Ruston

(21) Hahnville @ (12) Benton

(20) NCHS @ (13) Woodlawn BR

(18) Parkway @ (15) ASH

4A

(20) North DeSoto @ (13) Rayne

(29) Pearl River @ (4) Northwood

(27) Tioga @ (6) Huntington

(31) Minden @ (2) Neville

3A

(24) North Webster @ (9) St. James

(29) Bossier @ (4) Iowa

(26) Mansfield @ (7) Union Parish

2A

(32) Independence @ (1) Many

(24) Rayville @ (9) Red River

(28) Springfield @ (5) North Caddo

(26) Oakdale @ (7) Jonesboro-Hodge

1A

(1)Logansport – Bye

(2) Homer – Bye

(6) Haynesville – Bye

(24) Magnolia @ (9) Basile

(14) Oberlin @ (19) Plain Dealing

(22) Delhi @ (11) Lincoln Prep

DI

(3) CE Byrd – Bye

DII

(12) Evangel @ (5) STM

(14) Haynes Academy @ (3) Loyola

DIV

(16) Cedar Creek @ (1) OCS

(13) Hamilton Christian @ (4) Calvary

(10) Metairie Park Country Day @ (7) St. Mary’s

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you



Load comments