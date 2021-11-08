After a 24 hour delay, the playoff brackets are finally set for the teams of the LHSAA
You can find all of the matchups featuring Arklatex teams, along with their seeding below.
The full brackets can be found on the links attached to this article.
5A
(25) Haughton @ (8) Chalmette
(28) Covington @ (5) Ruston
(21) Hahnville @ (12) Benton
(20) NCHS @ (13) Woodlawn BR
(18) Parkway @ (15) ASH
4A
(20) North DeSoto @ (13) Rayne
(29) Pearl River @ (4) Northwood
(27) Tioga @ (6) Huntington
(31) Minden @ (2) Neville
3A
(24) North Webster @ (9) St. James
(29) Bossier @ (4) Iowa
(26) Mansfield @ (7) Union Parish
2A
(32) Independence @ (1) Many
(24) Rayville @ (9) Red River
(28) Springfield @ (5) North Caddo
(26) Oakdale @ (7) Jonesboro-Hodge
1A
(1)Logansport – Bye
(2) Homer – Bye
(6) Haynesville – Bye
(24) Magnolia @ (9) Basile
(14) Oberlin @ (19) Plain Dealing
(22) Delhi @ (11) Lincoln Prep
DI
(3) CE Byrd – Bye
DII
(12) Evangel @ (5) STM
(14) Haynes Academy @ (3) Loyola
DIV
(16) Cedar Creek @ (1) OCS
(13) Hamilton Christian @ (4) Calvary
(10) Metairie Park Country Day @ (7) St. Mary’s