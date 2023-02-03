The LHSAA Soccer Playoffs have kicked off around Louisiana with many teams taking the pitch Friday hoping to keep their state title dreams alive.
Friday's scores follow.
Girls
Div I
(4)CE Byrd: 4 (29) Acadiana: 0
(3)Captain Shreve: 5 (30) Thibodaux: 0
(14) West Monroe: 2 (19) Airline: 0
(10) Southside: 5 (23) Benton: 2
Div II
(1) STM: 8 (32) Northwood: 0
(8) Parkway: 8 (25) AJ Ellender: 0
(14) Ruston: 2 (19) Beau Chene: 0
Div IV
(1) Loyola: 8 (32) Rapides: 0
(23) Northlake Christian: 1 (10) Calvary: 0
(18) Thomas Jefferson @ (15) Evangel
Boys
Div I
(5) Sulphur: 3 (28) Benton: 0
(22) Brother Martin: 5 (11) Byrd: 1
Div II
(27) Northwood @ (6) Ouachita Parish
(3) Rummel: 8 (30) Minden: 0
Div III
(2) Bossier: 7 (31) Livingston Collegiate: 1