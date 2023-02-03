Soccer

The LHSAA Soccer Playoffs have kicked off around Louisiana with many teams taking the pitch Friday hoping to keep their state title dreams alive.

Friday's scores follow.

Girls

Div I

(4)CE Byrd: 4  (29) Acadiana: 0 

(3)Captain Shreve: 5  (30) Thibodaux: 0

(14) West Monroe: 2  (19) Airline: 0 

(10) Southside: 5  (23) Benton: 2 

Div II

(1) STM: 8  (32) Northwood: 0 

(8) Parkway: 8  (25) AJ Ellender: 0 

(14) Ruston: 2 (19) Beau Chene: 0 

Div IV

(1) Loyola: 8 (32) Rapides: 0 

(23) Northlake Christian: 1 (10) Calvary: 0

(18) Thomas Jefferson @ (15) Evangel 

Boys

Div I

(5) Sulphur: 3  (28) Benton: 0

(22) Brother Martin: 5  (11) Byrd: 1

Div II

(27) Northwood @ (6) Ouachita Parish

(3) Rummel: 8  (30) Minden: 0 

Div III

(2) Bossier: 7  (31) Livingston Collegiate: 1 

