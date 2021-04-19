Softball

The LHSAA Softball state playoffs are underway for teams across Louisiana.

Monday's scores follow: 

5A

Dutchtown 0, Benton 1

Denham Springs 3, Natchitoches Central 8

Parkway 0, Airline 10

Ruston 5, West Ouachita 7

Acadiana 3, Haughton 4

Captain Shreve 0, St. Amant 13

4A

Minden 4, Northwood 3

Huntington 0, Pearl River 15

3A

Mansfield 0, Lutcher 15

Jewel Sumner 4, North Webster 15

2A

Lakeview 0, Many 16

North Caddo 1, Kinder 16

Vidalia 0, Lakeside 19

Avoyelles 5, D'Arbonne Woods 16

South Plaquemines 15, Red River 2

1A

Plain Dealing 3, Delhi 18

Arcadia 1, Northwood-Lena 16

B

Castor 3, Fairview 8

Simsboro 0, Saline 16

Div. I

Byrd 3, Mt. Carmel 12

Div. IV

False River 2, Calvary 14

St. Edmund 2, Cedar Creek 9

