The LHSAA Softball state playoffs are underway for teams across Louisiana.
Monday's scores follow:
5A
Dutchtown 0, Benton 1
Denham Springs 3, Natchitoches Central 8
Parkway 0, Airline 10
Ruston 5, West Ouachita 7
Acadiana 3, Haughton 4
Captain Shreve 0, St. Amant 13
4A
Minden 4, Northwood 3
Huntington 0, Pearl River 15
3A
Mansfield 0, Lutcher 15
Jewel Sumner 4, North Webster 15
2A
Lakeview 0, Many 16
North Caddo 1, Kinder 16
Vidalia 0, Lakeside 19
Avoyelles 5, D'Arbonne Woods 16
South Plaquemines 15, Red River 2
1A
Plain Dealing 3, Delhi 18
Arcadia 1, Northwood-Lena 16
B
Castor 3, Fairview 8
Simsboro 0, Saline 16
Div. I
Byrd 3, Mt. Carmel 12
Div. IV
False River 2, Calvary 14
St. Edmund 2, Cedar Creek 9