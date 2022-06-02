In a move that will shake up high school athletics in the ArkLaTex, the LHSAA Executive Committee voted to change the definition of select schools across the state.
In a 16-5 vote the committee adopted Option 2 for the definition of a select school which includes any school with magnet components. Every school in Caddo Parish has magnet components which, by this definition, would classify each parish school as Select. Captain Shreve Athletic Director Todd Sharp confirmed to KTBS 3 Sports that Captain Shreve will fall under the Select category under this rule.
The rule will go into effect July 1 and schools will have the option to change their enrollment policies before then.
An early estimate by the Advocate in Baton Rouge has the state at 207 nonselect schools and 198 on the select side. Last year there were 109 select schools across the state.
The rule applies to all sports.
The vote took place at the LHSAA's summer meeting which wrapped up Thursday. The association also voted to bring the select and nonselect championships back to the same venues.