BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is heading to Alaska next week for a seafood promotion trip. Nungesser's office says the Republican lieutenant governor leaves for Juneau on Monday and will return to Louisiana on Thursday.
Among his plans, Nungesser will attend a dinner with both states' seafood to mark a formal partnership agreement between the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.
He'll also take a boat tour and attend an event hosting travel and food writers. Louisiana and Alaska are the country's top two seafood-harvesting states, producing about 6.5 million pounds of seafood annually.