SHREVEPORT, La. – The emergency need for blood continues across the region as LifeShare Blood Center remains unable to support the need of local hospitals.
Earlier this week, LifeShare issued an emergency appeal – the first in 15 months – for blood donors after some surgeries and treatments were postponed because of the low blood supply. Since then, LifeShare has seen an increase in the number of blood donors, but it hasn’t been enough to help overcome the unprecedented deficit.
Currently, LifeShare is running on a critically low inventory and isn’t filling many hospital orders. In addition to having less than a half-day supply of O negative blood, LifeShare only had .9 days of O positive blood. LifeShare centers in Alexandria, Beaumont, Baton Rouge, and Texarkana were entirely out of some blood types.
“We would like to say we’ve seen an incredible response from the community, but that’s not the case,” says LifeShare Regional Director Bobby Carney. “The response has been mediocre, and we need big numbers to catch up. People are waiting right now.”
LifeShare continues operating on extended hours at all of its donor centers. All donor centers will be open from Monday through Friday from 8am-6pm and on Saturday from 8am-3pm. A list of all mobile drives can be found at LifeShare.org. The donor center in Lake Charles is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, September 8th.