SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY,La- Right before valentine’s day, florists are busy. According to them this is like their Super Bowl, but with challenges.
“Valentine's Day COVID style has been interesting to say the least,” said manager of Flower Bomb Heather Vahn. “We've been a little tricky getting the flowers in, in a timely manner due to all of the lack of manpower in the process to get here.”
One new business in town creates special moments, with a picnic. During the pandemic customer feedback has been positive.
“People are wanting a more intimate setting,” said owner of ByGeorge florals + events Angie Tejada. “They don't want to be in a big group. And so, we've set this up in people's backyards, we can set it up with some of our parks.”
However, with the cold weather over the weekend there is an added challenge.
“We are doing pop up tents with three sides; we're going to put a buddy heater in there a basket with blankets, so we are taking care of our clients.” Said Tejada.
For these businesses, the show must go on. but they encourage people to be proactive.
“We have tried to express the importance of sending flowers to work on Thursday or Friday so that we couldn't get most of our deliveries knocked out or Thursday or Friday.” Said Vahn.
