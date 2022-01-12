RUSTON – Louisiana Tech looks to remain unbeaten in conference when they play host to Southern Miss on Thursday night at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The Bulldogs have won five straight and nine of their last 10 games.
GAME INFORMATION
Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 13 | 6 p.m. CT
Location: Thomas Assembly Center (Ruston, La.)
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 107.5 FM | LA Tech Athletics app
Stats: LATechSports.com (HERE)
ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (13-3, 4-0 C-USA)
LA Tech completed a conference road sweep and improved to 4-0 in C-USA after defeating UTSA, 79-63. The Bulldogs made a season-high 14 three-pointers, which set a single-game program record in a true road game. They also had 19 assists to just seven turnovers in picking up their first victory in San Antonio since 2017.
Amorie Archibald had an epic shooting performance, going 12-of-14 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from beyond the arc in route to a career-high 31 points. He has bumped his scoring average up to 14.3 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep.
Kenneth Lofton, Jr. registered his third straight double-double and the ninth of the season (sixth most in the country) with 12 points and 16 rebounds to go along with a career-high five assists. He continues to pace the 'Dogs in scoring and rebounding at 16.7 and 10.8 per game, respectively.
Cobe Williams scored 15 points versus the Roadrunners while making a career-high five threes. He is averaging 10.1 points per game on the season and leads the team in scoring during league action at 18.0 points per game.
LA Tech is off to its best start in C-USA since they started out 5-0 in 2014-15. They are also looking to extend their home winning streak as they have won 17 straight in the TAC.
ABOUT SOUTHERN MISS (5-9, 1-1 C-USA)
USM snapped a six-game losing streak when they picked up a 74-73 victory over UTSA in its C-USA opener. It was the Golden Eagles first ever win in San Antonio and their first true road win of the season. They ended up splitting their road weekend after falling at UTEP, 87-54.
They have had nine different players start at least three games this season and are led by Tyler Stevenson who has started all 13 games he has played in. The forward is averaging 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
THE SERIES
LA Tech and Southern Miss will meet for the 88th time with the Golden Eagles having a narrow lead in the series, 44-43. However, the Bulldogs have won 13 of the last 15 matchups, including wins of 76-63 and 65-62 last season in Ruston.
The 'Dogs have never lost to the Golden Eagles inside the Thomas Assembly Center, having won all nine matchups.
