Logansport and Homer split time on the Superdome turf to practice Friday, but they'll share the field Saturday putting a spotlight on northwest Louisiana as they meet in the 1A championship.
Richie Casey - Homer head coach
"It's just a good deal man. The smile didn't leave my face. I'm so proud of these kids, man. Being able to come out here and experience this and I know it's a lot of their first times, even my first time coming out here. So, we're just trying to take it all in and enjoy it while we have the chance because you never know when you'll be back down here."
Kevin Magee - Logansport head coach
"Last night when we came in we had to drive right by it to get to the hotel and of course they all got their phones out and they're filming and they said, 'we're going to actually get to play in there inside.' And I had one of my managers today, he walked out and for the first time and he looked and he said, 'it's a football field inside.' I mean it's just one of those things that you can't understand it and feel it until you've actually done it."
The Tigers were here relatively recently in 2016, but it's been more than 30 years since the Pelicans appeared in the Superdome.
Casey: "We came down in '85 and I bet you a lot of those guys thought that they would be back that next year and here we are 30-something years later just now making it back for the first time, so just got to take advantage of your opportunities."
Magee: "Regardless of how many times you've been here and how many times you've seen it and how many times you've been inside, when you walk on this floor and you look up it's pretty amazing and an awesome feeling. It's humbling and it makes you appreciate all the things and all the work and everything we've put into it over years."
Both head coaches say there are a ton of Saints fans on their rosters and they'll get a chance to put their skills on display tomorrow.
Kickoff for the 1A state championship is set for Saturday at noon in New Orleans.